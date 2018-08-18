A 93-year-old woman was left with multiple injuries after she was dragged to the ground in a “cowardly” attempted robbery at a bus stop.

Two men are being sought over the “violent” attack in the Chadderton area of Oldham that police said could have resulted in “graver consequences”.

The victim was waiting for a bus on Turf Lane shortly before midday on Thursday when two men attempted to grab her handbag and dragged her to the floor, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

She was left with injuries to her head, knees and hands by the attack, although her assailants left empty handed.

The 93-year-old woman was left with multiple injuries (GMP/PA)

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

GMP detective sergeant Alex Wilkinson said: “This was a violent, cowardly attack on an elderly woman.

“It is hard to imagine what kind of individual would target a vulnerable member of the community and leave them with multiple injuries.

Appeal after attempted robbery of 93-year-old woman in #Chadderton #Oldham Do you recognize these men? https://t.co/4Zek67eGmc pic.twitter.com/PFrRv62bj3 — G M Police (@gmpolice) August 17, 2018

“This attack could have had much graver consequences. It is only due to the remarkable strength of the victim that she has been able to leave hospital and continue her recovery at home.”

DS Wilkinson said police are following a number of lines of inquiry to find the offenders and have appealed for help finding them.

Anyone in the area at the time was urged to contact police, while motorists passing through were asked to provide any dash cam footage.