The 100th anniversary of the RAF founding has been marked at the Biggin Hill Festival of Flight air show.

The Bromley airport was on the front line of the Battle of Britain, suffering numerous Luftwaffe attacks, and earning the motto “The Strongest Link” as host of several Spitfire squadrons in the Second World War.

The Red Arrows were part of the show before a Battle of Britain memorial flight including Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft.

The RAF Red Arrows were the stars of the show (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The RAF, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, had squadrons based at Biggin Hill (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One of those airshow moments you can watch again and again and again. ❤️ The @rafredarrows thrill the crowds at #BigginHill. #RedArrows #Biggin18 pic.twitter.com/FMGVW0K2ZV — Biggin Hill Airport (@LBH_Airport) August 18, 2018

The squadron delighted the crowd with its acrobatics (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Biggin Hill is best known for its contribution to the Battle of Britain (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Several Spitfire squadrons used Biggin Hill as a base, and it suffered heavy damage from German bombing raids (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Flying Circus Wingwalkers also performed at the air show (Grareth Fuller/PA)

The festival of flight continues on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)