Russian President Vladimir Putin made a flying visit to Austria to attend the wedding of the country’s foreign minister on Saturday, before heading to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Austrian authorities imposed tight security measures around the site of the ceremony near the southern border with Slovenia, where foreign minister Karin Kneissl married her partner Wolfgang Meilinger, a businessman.

Kneissl, an independent, was nominated by the pro-Russia Austrian Freedom Party, whose leaders also attended the wedding.

People watch the arrival of Vladimir Putin’s convoy (Ronald Zak/AP)

Photos showed Putin dancing with the bride, who was dressed in traditional Austrian costume.

According to Austrian public broadcaster ORF, Putin also took a small Cossack men’s choir along to entertain about 100 guests at the wedding.

Austrian politician Joerg Leichtfried of the opposition Social Democratic Party criticised Kneissl’s decision to invite Putin to the wedding.

Vladimir Putin arrives for the wedding of Karin Kneissl and Wolfgang Meilinger in Sulztal an der Weinstrasse (Ronald Zak/AP)

He said it called into question Austria’s role as a neutral intermediary in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed rebels are battling government forces.

Austria currently holds the European Union’s rotating presidency.

Putin’s meeting with Merkel late Saturday takes place at the German government’s guesthouse in Meseberg, north of Berlin.

A police line blocks the Tscheppe vineyard in Sulztal an der Weinstrasse (Ronald Zak/AP)

Topics during the bilateral talks include Ukraine, Syria and the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany to which the United States and some European countries object.

The two leaders were scheduled to make statements before the talks, but there were no plans for a news conference afterwards.