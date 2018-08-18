Beards and moustaches took centre stage at the fourth British Beard and Moustache Championships, held in Blackpool.

Juegen Burkardt sported an appropriate moustache at the fourth British Beard and Moustache Championships in Blackpool (Danny Lawson/PA)

Maxwell Newton sported a hipster effort at the Empress Ballroom (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gilles Pollinen displayed a well-curled moustache (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stuart Barrie sported a sharp beard (Danny Lawson/PA)

Matthew Swain was dapper with a neat beard (Danny Lawson/PA)

Matt Wall’s effort was very patriotic (Danny Lawson/PA)

There were beards galore at the Championships (Danny Lawson/PA)

James Dyer straightens his moustache (Danny Lawson/PA)

Erwin Butsch stepped back in time (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Championships attracted people from all over the country (Danny Lawson/PA)

Russell Bristow went with the seaside theme (Danny Lawson/PA)

Norbert Topf made a triple effort (Danny Lawson/PA)