A multimillionaire fashion label founder has pledged his financial backing to the People’s Vote campaign.
Julian Dunkerton, one of the people behind Superdry, has reportedly donated £1 million to the group fighting for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.
Writing in the Sunday Times, he said the public know Brexit will be a “disaster”.
He said: “I’m putting some of my money behind the People’s Vote campaign because I know we have a genuine chance to turn this around.”
Mr Dunkerton added: “I will be paying for one of the most detailed public polling exercises ever undertaken by a campaign, so more of us have the confidence to demand the democratic right for our voices to be heard — to get a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal.”
He co-founded Superdry in 1985 from a market stall in Cheltenham.
The clothing retailer – famous for its hoodie tops and T-shirts – floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2010.
Mr Dunkerton said: “But if Brexit had happened 20 years earlier, Superdry would never have become the global success that it is.”
