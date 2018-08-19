Plundering of British Second World War wrecks, Boris Johnson’s Facebook page and a trailblazing transgender football referee make headlines on Sunday.

A number of Royal Navy ships sunk in the early 1940s in Asia that have been designated as war graves are feared to have recently been plundered for their metals, prompting an investigation by the Government, the Mail on Sunday reports.

The Sunday Times reports that the former foreign secretary’s Facebook page is host to hundreds of Islamophobic messages.

Tomorrow's front page: Racists flock to Boris on Facebook #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fHI5UOM79L — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 18, 2018

The Sunday Mirror has spoken to Lucy Clark, who is bidding to be football’s “first transgender referee”.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the Government is considering a special Isa, which would be exempt from inheritance tax, in an effort to solve the country’s social care crisis.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: 'New Isa plan to solve the care crisis' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/7vABew8gll — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 18, 2018

Murderer Rose West has told fellow prisoners she believes she will be forgiven by God, the Sunday People reports.

A multimillionaire fashion label founder has given £1 million to the People’s Vote campaign, The Observer says.

The Sunday Express says up to 100 Conservative MPs are plotting a rebellion against Theresa May unless she scraps the Chequers plan for Brexit.