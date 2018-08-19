A man has been arrested after a road accident in which two were killed and three injured in Co Donegal.

The vehicle they were travelling in hit a wall at Eastend, Bundoran, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai said the man and woman who died, aged in their 20s, were passengers in the car.

A woman and two men, also aged in their 20s, suffered serious injuries and are being treated in hospital in Sligo.

A Garda statement said: “A man (20s) has presented himself to gardai in Ballyshannon in relation to the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Eastend, Bundoran, Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 19th August, 2018.

“He was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Garda forensic collision investigation officers attended the scene and the road was closed to traffic.

The Peugeot car appeared to have hit a yellow brick perimeter wall and partially demolished it.

The engine and a rear axle had dislodged and were lying in the street.

The vehicle came to rest a short distance away up the road.

Emergency vehicles were still at the scene on Sunday afternoon.