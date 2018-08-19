Another strong earthquake has struck near the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.9 quake struck Sunday night at a depth of 12 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Late Sunday morning, a magnitude 6.3 quake also struck the island, still reeling from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

Motorists ride past a road torn apart by Sunday’s earthquake (Fauzy Chaniago/AP)

The morning quake caused landslides and damaged buildings, but as of Sunday night there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Video shot earlier by the Indonesian Red Cross showed huge clouds of dust billowing from the slopes of Rinjani.

The shaking toppled motorcycles and there was damage to buildings in Sembalun subdistrict, including a community hall that collapsed.

It had sustained damage in earlier quakes, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho. Homes and a mosque were also damaged, he said.

Women stand in a tent at a temporary shelter after the original quake (Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

A magnitude 7.0 quake on August 5 killed 460 people, damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.

Mount Rinjani has been closed to visitors following a July earthquake that killed 16 people, triggered landslides and stranded hundreds of tourists on the mountain, an active volcano.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.