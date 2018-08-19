A man arrested after a road accident in which two people were killed and three injured in Co Donegal has been released without charge.
The vehicle they were travelling in hit a wall at Eastend, Bundoran, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Gardai said the man and woman who died, aged in their 20s, were passengers in the car.
A woman and two men, also in their 20s, suffered serious injuries and are being treated in hospital in Sligo.
Pictures showed a blue car with severe damage to the front and back close to the base of a pole.
Garda forensic collision investigation officers attended the scene and the road was closed to traffic.
The Peugeot car appeared to have hit a yellow brick perimeter wall and partially demolished it.
The engine and a rear axle had dislodged and were lying in the street.
The vehicle came to rest a short distance away up the road.
