Sinn Fein’s headquarters in Belfast have been targeted in an arson attack.

Damage was caused to a rear door of Connolly House in the incident in the early hours of Monday, with paint also thrown at the front of the building.

Sinn Fein West Belfast MP Paul Maskey branded the fire at the Andersonstown Road property as an “attack on the democratic process”.

“Last night’s disgraceful arson attack on our Connolly House office must be condemned by all,” he said.

“This was an attack on the democratic process.

“Clearly the people behind this are intent on trying to disrupt the services we provide to all the public.”

Police confirmed the incident is being treated as arson and have appealed for witnesses.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said: “The fire was reported to us at around 4.50am.

“Police attended along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“Damage was caused to a door at the rear of the building, and to fascia boarding.

“There was no damage reported to the inside of the building. Paint was also thrown at a front window of the building.”