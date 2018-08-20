Pakistan’s 21-member Cabinet has been sworn in, a day after prime minister Imran Khan pledged to cut government spending, end corruption and repatriate public funds.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office to 16 federal ministers in Islamabad on Monday.

Former cricketer Mr Khan has also appointed five advisers to his Cabinet.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (AP)

Mr Khan, who took the oath of office on Saturday, campaigned on promises of rooting out endemic corruption and breaking powerful landowners’ monopoly on political power.

His party won most parliament seats in the July 25 elections but fell short of a majority, forcing it to form a coalition.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said after taking his oath of office that he is aware of foreign policy challenges ahead and promised to tackle all key issues.