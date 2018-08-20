Gatwick Airport is using whiteboards to display flight information following an IT failure.

Staff have resorted to manually writing out crucial information such as gate numbers for each departure.

Some passengers have missed their flights due to the issue.

Do you know what time BA2586 to Venice will be boarding and from which gate? Heard slightly delayed but can’t get near the whiteboard 😬 — Charly Dove (@The_Doves) August 20, 2018

August is one of the busiest periods of the year for the West Sussex airport as many families embark on summer holidays.

A Gatwick spokesman said: “Due to an ongoing issue with Vodafone – a provider of IT services for Gatwick – flight information is not being displayed correctly on the airport’s digital screens and is currently being displayed manually in the terminals.

“Gatwick would like to apologise to any passengers affected and expects Vodafone to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

He added that a “handful of people have missed their flights” as a result of the problem.