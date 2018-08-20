Paralympian Lauren Steadman has been unveiled as one of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants.
Here are five things you need to know about the athlete.
– Steadman, 25, was born missing her lower right arm.
– She started her sporting career in swimming at the age of 11, with her first international competition at age 13 in Denmark.
– Steadman first got into triathlon after her uncle, who is a triathlete, suggested that she should give it a try.
– The athlete switched sports from swimming to triathlon after London 2012’s Paralympic Games and went on to win silver at Rio 2016 in the sport’s inaugural inclusion at the Games.
– She gained a First Class degree in Psychology at Portsmouth University in 2014.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.