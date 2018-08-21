Three people have been injured after a shooting in north-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Kingsbury Road, Brent, close to Kingsbury Tube station, at about 9.45pm on Monday.

The three people were rushed to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 9.45pm on Monday (@glreynolds10/PA)

Pictures and video posted on social media showed several police cars and ambulances at the scene, as shocked onlookers gathered outside the police cordon.

Scotland Yard said the incident was “not terror-related” and have not yet made any arrests.

Kingsbury Tube station was temporarily closed while investigations were carried out at the scene.