More than half of adults want to work more flexibly, such as starting before 9am and finishing earlier, a new study reveals.

Research by restaurant chain McDonald’s found that starting at 8am and finishing at 4pm was the most popular option, although one in three would begin work at 7am if they could finish at 3pm.

The survey of 4,000 adults and 1,000 McDonald’s employees showed that most believed working flexibly encouraged them to stay in a job for longer and improved their motivation levels.

Paul Pomroy, chief executive of McDonald’s, said: “People are looking for jobs that work for them. This research reflects our belief that to attract, retain and motivate, employers need to create opportunities that genuinely work for people whatever their age, life stage, or ambition.

“The business case is clear, as are the links to improved happiness and well-being – people simply don’t want to work 9-5 anymore. They want to work more flexibly, but that doesn’t diminish ambition, desire or opportunity to progress.”