Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman who withdrew 75,000 dollars from a Texas bank.

Surveillance video shows the woman park at a petrol station in the Houston suburb of Cypress on Friday after making the withdrawal.

A man runs up to the woman and tries to grab her bag, which has the money in it.

She holds on to the purse as she falls to the ground, and a man runs from the petrol station to fight off the bag snatcher.

A car driven by a second attacker then backs into the woman, injuring her.

The attackers flee with some of the money.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable Mark Herman said one man suspected of being involved in the attack was arrested later Friday, while a second man was taken into custody on Monday.