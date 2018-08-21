A penthouse in a converted water tower offering a bird’s-eye view of the Hertfordshire countryside is on sale for £750,000.

The property occupies the top two floors of the building, which was built in 1932 to serve Shenley Hospital, near Radlett.

Sandra Lenson, 74, who lives in the three-bedroom flat with husband Trevor, 81, said the tower – which was used as a look-out post during the Second World War – now acts as a perfect vantage point to carry out her neighbourhood watch duties.

The water tower offers a perfect vantage point, Mrs Lenson said (Steve Parsons/PA)

She said it provides views over four counties with London’s St Paul’s Cathedral and the Shard visible on a clear day.

Perched at more than 130ft (around 40m), the couple enjoy regular visits from birds of prey.

“We get kites. There’s a pair of them that often pass our windows,” Mrs Lenson said.

“They sort of glide past and still never fail to amaze us. It’s a bird’s-eye view.”

Shenley Tower (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Lensons, who have been in the freehold flat since 2011, now want to move to a property with a garden but have fond memories of living in the unique space.

“It’s incredible because the flat is beautiful, it’s perfect in size and even when you have a few people round it feels spacious,” Mrs Lenson said.

“It’s very open, with all the windows, cool in the summer and warm in the winter – we’ve got underfloor heating.

“If you tell people about where you live they are amazed and if you show them pictures they are even more amazed because it’s so different.

A general view of the penthouse flat and view beyond (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The views are incredible. Every single window has an incredible view, a beautiful view, whatever time of the year, sunrise and sunset.”

The penthouse, located on the tower’s 10th and 11th floors, can be accessed by a lift, and boasts two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a smaller third bedroom, and an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen.

It is up for sale with Hamptons International, with a guide price of £750,000.

The estate agent recommends potential buyers view the property from the inside to appreciate its “many fine features along with the stunning views”.