Tape measures and scales have been out in force at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable as the animal inhabitants lined up for their annual weigh-in.

As part of their regular check-ups, all creatures at the zoo from rhinos to snails have their vital statistics recorded to help keep track of their health and wellbeing.

This McCord’s box turtle wasn’t the heaviest on show (Joe Giddens/PA)

Red-billed hornbills named Guinea, Mali and Chad weighed as one (Joe Giddens/PA)

Behan, the greater one-horned rhinoceros, might have pushed the scales furthest (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tuuli, a Przewalski’s horse, is weighed by keeper Luke Pharoah (Joe Giddens/PA)

A flambeau butterfly lands on a clipboard during the weigh day (Joe Giddens/PA)

A partula snail was both weighed and measured by keeper Tom Maunders (Joe Giddens/PA)

Inca, the scarlet macaw, is weighed by keeper Rebecca Feenan during the annual weigh-in at Whipsnade Zoo, Dunstable (Joe Giddens/PA)