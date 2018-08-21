Lawyers for Michael Cohen – Donald Trump’s former personal attorney who is being investigated for financial fraud – are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, according to reports.

The lawyer could plead guilty in Manhattan federal court as early as Tuesday afternoon, if a deal is struck requiring co-operation with the government, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: AP sources: President Trump's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen discussing possible plea deal with federal prosecutors. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2018

Mr Cohen was President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer until weeks ago. He was seen going into his lawyers’ offices early on Tuesday.

Prosecutors had been investigating Mr Cohen for possible fraud related to his businesses for months.

The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than four million items.