Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen says that he made hush money payments to two women “at the direction” of the president.

Deputy US Attorney Robert Khuzami told reporters after Cohen’s guilty plea that he submitted invoices to the candidate’s company to obtain reimbursement for the unlawful campaign contributions.

Stormy Daniels claimed she had an affair with the president (Ringo Chiu/AP)

Cohen pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The 51-year-old said in federal court in New York that he made the payments in coordination with President Trump, who was not named, to influence the election.

Both women claimed the president had affairs with them, which he denies.

The other charges Cohen pleaded guilty to involve bank fraud and income tax evasion.

As part of his plea agreement, Cohen agreed not to challenge any sentence from 46 to 63 months.