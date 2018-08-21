Two men have been injured in a shooting outside Rayners Lane Tube station in north-west London.

Shots were reportedly fired at a group of men by a suspect just after 5pm on Tuesday.

The suspected attacker then fled the scene with an accomplice on a moped.

The two victims were found by police and specialist firearms officers in a garden of a residential address having fled the scene.

The Met Police said in a statement that the two men have been taken to hospital and they await an update on their conditions.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being held at a west London police station.

A crime scene remains in place.

It is the latest violent incident in an exceptionally bloody year for London, where more than 90 homicide investigations have been launched so far this year.