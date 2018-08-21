A manhunt has been launched after two men were injured in a shooting outside Rayners Lane Tube station in north-west London.

Shots were reportedly fired at a group of men by a suspect just after 5pm on Tuesday.

The suspected attacker then fled the scene with an accomplice on a moped.

Shots were then fired by members of the victims’ party in retaliation at the men on the moped, the Met said.

The two victims – believed to be aged 18 and 24 – were found by police and specialist firearms officers in a garden of a residential address having fled the scene.

The Met Police said in a statement the two men have been taken to hospital and neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Two men aged 18 and 25 who were with the victims at the scene have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for firing at the pair on the moped.

They are currently being held at a west London police station.

Detectives are still trying to trace the men on the moped and anyone with any information is being urged to contact police.

A crime scene remains in place.

It is the latest violent incident in an exceptionally bloody year for London, where more than 90 homicide investigations have been launched so far.