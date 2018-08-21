Cultural leaders from around the world are set to take part in a summit getting under way today.

The fourth Edinburgh International Culture Summit will run from Wednesday to Friday at the Scottish Parliament.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be among those welcoming delegates at an opening event later, which takes place during the height of the Edinburgh festival season.

If you could ask 3 questions at the #EdCultureSummit – who would they be directed at and what would they be? https://t.co/My0oWQEIYU pic.twitter.com/nT6oVzRDNN — Culture Summit (@CultureSummit) August 13, 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May is to make a video address to the gathering, which this year makes “connecting peoples and places” its central theme.

Three key issues to be explored will be culture and wellbeing, culture in a networked world and culture and investment.

Speakers from as far afield as the US, India, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Singapore are some of those expected to address the event over the coming days.

Catarina Vaz Pinto, Lisboa Outubro 2017 (Luisa Ferreira)

Among those addressing the summit will be the former governor-general of New Zealand Sir Jerry Mateparae, who will talk about the contribution of Maori culture, while Dr Catarina Vaz Pinto, a councillor of culture in Portugal, will focus on maintaining a balance between protecting historic culture and regenerating spaces.

The summit is a collaboration between the Scottish and UK governments, the British Council, Edinburgh International Festival and Scottish Parliament, and is delivered by the Edinburgh International Culture Summit Foundation.