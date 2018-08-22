Two men arrested after a shooting outside Rayners Lane Tube station in north-west London that left two people injured have been released under investigation.

Two 18-year-olds suffered gunshot wounds when a gunman opened fire outside the station just after 5pm on Tuesday.

The attacker fled the scene with an accomplice on a moped and the two victims were found in a fenced area nearby.

They were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police initially suspected gunfire had been returned at the pair on the moped, but investigators now believe there was only one shooter.

The arrested men, aged 18 and 25, had been held on suspicion of attempted murder.

“They were taken to west London police stations and have since been released under investigation,” Scotland Yard said.

Inquires are ongoing in the incident and a crime scene was in place.

Tuesday’s incident was the latest violent episode in an exceptionally bloody year for London, where more than 90 homicide investigations have been launched so far.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call Trident officers via 101 quoting reference CAD 5616/aug21.

They can also Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.