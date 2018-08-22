An “unprovoked and incredibly violent” attack outside a Sheffield nightclub left five people injured, some with stab wounds, police have said.

Four men were jailed for their roles in the pre-Christmas disorder which began in the Niche club and was captured on CCTV, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Police were called to the Wicker area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday December 23 to reports that a number of people had been injured in Walker Street.

Detective Constable Katie Clogan said that before the victims being assaulted on Walker Street, there had been a “precursor incident” inside the nearby Niche club.

She said: “From CCTV footage, at around 4.30am that morning it became clear that some sort of disturbance broke out in the club, with one man appearing to be assaulted by a group.

“This led to many people leaving the club, including the victims.

“What followed was unprovoked and incredibly violent – with several of the victims being treated for serious stab wounds.”

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings said: “Those affected by this crime were out enjoying the Christmas season, a time for joy and happiness for many across the region, which makes the actions of these criminals even harder to understand.

“Strangers were violently attacked, some suffering potentially life-changing injuries, for no reason whatsoever, and this type of disregard for public safety absolutely will not be tolerated by South Yorkshire Police.

“We do not want armed criminality on our streets, we do not want anyone arming themselves for a ‘night out’.”

Five men who had previously admitted violent disorder were sentenced on Tuesday at Sheffield Crown Court, a police spokesman confirmed.

Roemol Taylor, 20, of Morgan Avenue, Sheffield, was jailed for 30 months; Negus Nelson, 29, of Carwood Road, Sheffield, was jailed for 16 months; Torrington Smith, 28, St John’s Road, Sheffield, was jailed for 23 months; Leyton Orr, 26, of Paddock Crescent, Sheffield was jailed for 16 months.

Junior Christopher Nieta, 34, of Carwood Road, Sheffield, was given a 16 month jail sentence suspended for two years.