A bicycle hire firm is threatening to pull out of Manchester due to an increase in theft and vandalism.

Mobike warned it will end its service in “weeks not months” unless there is a reduction in people stealing and damaging its bikes, which are unlocked with an app and can be parked anywhere.

The Chinese company said 10% of its Manchester fleet was taken out of use last month alone.

It described the figure as “unsustainable” and insisted it may make the “tough decision” to stop operating in the city as “we can’t keep putting bikes in which disappear”.

Fifty bikes were damaged and abandoned in the first few weeks after the scheme launched in June last year, but the problem has grown in recent months.

Bikes are being thrown in waterways, set on fire or left hanging from railings, while others are having locks smashed off to enable people to keep them.

Volunteers were at Lock 13 on the Ashton. Lots of rubbish collected along with a Mobike. The group also did some painting of lock gates! @CRTvolunteers pic.twitter.com/KAwbjzwDxi — Canal & River Trust North West (@CRTNorthWest) July 30, 2018

Another bicycle hire firm, ofo, is experiencing similar problems in cities such as Sheffield and Cambridge.

Mobike says it is “actively pursuing civil prosecutions” for theft and intentional damage.

It also fines users £20 if they do not park bikes within the operating zone at the end of their ride.

Mobike is urging members of the public to contact the company to report thefts and vandalism.

@Mobike I think your bike is missing a couple of pieces pic.twitter.com/0NpnrdVHHX — Luke (@Lukeyb93) August 16, 2018

Jan Van der Ven, Mobike’s UK general manager, said: “As a private business, we are only viable if our revenues cover our costs, and that is not possible with the current levels of bike loss in Manchester.

“For that reason, we have sat down with representatives from Manchester City Council, Greater Manchester Police and TfGM (Transport for Greater Manchester), and have agreed a range of measures to help protect our bikes.”

Chris Boardman, Greater Manchester’s cycling and walking commissioner, said the problems experienced by Mobike are “not unique” to the region, but warned that his plan to increase cycling is dependant on the existence of a hire scheme.

Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry of Greater Manchester Police said: “Our officers are able to check the legitimate use of the Mobike system and we will investigate reports of suspected theft and vandalism just like we would if someone made a report about their own bike.

“We will always hold those we find breaking the law to account. We must all work together to keep our city safe and moving.”

Mobike bicycles are picked up and left without the use of docking stations such as those used by Transport for London’s so-called Boris Bike scheme.

Users download an app which employs GPS technology to show them where the nearest available bicycle can be found. They then scan a QR code to release a lock.