The girlfriend of a murdered male model has said she received death threats after being named at the trial of her boyfriend’s killers.

George Koh, 24, was found guilty at the Old Bailey last week of stabbing his more successful fashion rival Harry Uzoka to death.

The court heard how the pair rowed after Koh bragged about having sex with 25-year-old Mr Uzoka’s girlfriend, Ruby Campbell, who is also a model.

She did not give evidence at the trial but has taken to social media to break her silence after receiving “multiple death threats”.

I’m not one to post personal things on Instagram but this is necessary. Harry & I were happy. Harry died because a man had a jealous obsession with Harry. He came to his house with his two friends,knives and intentions to kill. Harry and I had just come back from overseas in the Caribbean for Christmas,we came back just before the new year with plans for our new year together. I left London with my suitcase, kissed Harry good bye and went to work. I was shooting in LA and then in Sweden. I came back to London a few days later to the news that my love was murdered a few hours before I had arrived at the UK border. I had spoken to Harry on the phone the night before in Sweden . We spoke for hours ,he wished me Happy Birthday, we spoke about the weekend getaway we had planned and his great news about his audition for a movie. We couldn’t wait to see each other. Harry told me on the phone previously about a person telling him about the lies this soon to be murderer was saying when I was on my lunch break in LA. We both already knew how ridiculous this was. I have NEVER met George and Harry was NEVER friends with him . The whole thing seemed creepy. “How did he even know we were dating ?” was one of the questions we asked each other because we kept our fairly new relationship private. Since this event has happened I’m so sad and heartbroken. I had finally found someone I was so happy with and he was taken from me. The press/social media twisted this whole situation and plastered my face all over the internet . Twisted words and information to make it seem like I was the bad guy in this situation or this was a fight about me. This makes me so sad . I have had a hard time this year grieving and I am still grieving. Harry was my love . I have never lost a person in my life and I’m receiving multiple death threats and multiple social media accounts using a tragedy as click bait. People speaking so evil about my baby and calling me names because they believe anything the internet says. It’s a sad world I live in .Thank you to every person who sent me all those beautiful messages

A post shared by ✨Ruby ✨ (@missscampbell) on Aug 21, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

In an Instagram post accompanying a picture of her and Mr Uzoka, she insisted she has never met Koh, who stabbed her boyfriend in the heart while she was away working in Los Angeles and Sweden.

“Harry died because a man had a jealous obsession with Harry. He came to his house with his two friends, knives and intentions to kill,” she wrote.

“Since this event has happened I’m so sad and heartbroken. I had finally found someone I was so happy with and he was taken from me.”

Ms Campbell said the tragedy has been “twisted” by the press and social media users “to make it seem like I was the bad guy in this situation or this was a fight about me”.

Shepherd’s Bush stabbingCCTV  captured Harry Uzoka, being chased by (left to right) Merse Dikanda, George Koh and Jonathan Okigbo (Met Police/PA)

“This makes me so sad,” her post continued. “I have had a hard time this year grieving and I am still grieving.

“Harry was my love. I have never lost a person in my life and I’m receiving multiple death threats and multiple social media accounts using a tragedy as click bait.”

Mr Uzoka was signed with London’s Premier Model Management agency and counted catwalk star Jourdan Dunn among his friends.

He had recently returned from a Caribbean holiday with his girlfriend and landed a film role shortly before he was killed outside his Shepherd’s Bush home, in west London on January 11.

George KohGeorge Koh was found guilty of stabbing Harry Uzoka to death (Met Police/PA)

His murder trial heard he fell out with Koh after he bragged to Paris-based model Annecetta Lafon that he had sex with Ms Campbell.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC said: “Koh claimed that he knew Uzoka well and then said that he had sex with Uzoka’s girlfriend and that was the reason why they no longer talked.”

Mr Uzoka collapsed and died after he and his flatmate, armed only with dumbbell bars, went to settle a dispute with Koh, who was himself accompanied by two friends.

Koh was found guilty of murder, along with machete-wielding Merse Dikanda, 24.

Personal trainer Jonathan Okigbo, also 24, was acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

All three men will be sentenced on September 21.