A woman has been arrested on suspicion of funding terrorist offences.

Scotland Yard said the 35-year-old was detained at about 5.50am on Tuesday after detectives went to an address in Derbyshire.

She was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an arrangement to fund terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken to a police station in London.

She was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and has now been bailed to return to a London police station on a date in mid-September, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives from the National Terrorism Financial Investigation Unit within the Counter Terrorism Command also searched the Derbyshire address.