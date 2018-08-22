A former nurse with diabetes has described how she suffered a heart attack when she was just 38 years old.

Sarah Miles said her heart attack, and subsequent cardiac arrest, has meant she was forced to give up her nursing career.

The mother-of-two from Cheddar, Somerset, said she had noticed signs of heart problems in the months leading up to her heart attack but was repeatedly told she was “too young” to have anything wrong with her heart.

Ms Miles now suffers heart failure and is being considered for a heart transplant.

She said that suffering a heart attack was a “shock” and she has suffered significant problems since.

The 43-year-old is calling on people with diabetes to be more aware about the connection between diabetes and heart problems and to make lifestyle changes if they can.

Diabetes is a serious condition in itself, but having diabetes also greatly increases the risk of developing heart and circulatory diseases. https://t.co/CCuLfJWi7l pic.twitter.com/7B115KbhFz — BHF (@TheBHF) August 5, 2018

“(Having a heart attack) was quite a shock in more ways than one because I went into cardiac arrest as well so I had to have a defibrillator used on me,” she told the Press Association.

Said she was lucky to be alive, adding: “Within 10 minutes of the paramedics arriving I was in cardiac arrest.

“I was luckily in the back of an ambulance as it happened.

“Less than one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.”

Ms Miles was diagnosed with type two diabetes in April 2013 and just nine months later she suffered her heart attack and cardiac arrest.

“I’d been going to the doctors quite a bit because I’d been getting symptoms of heart problems,” she said.

“Not chest pain, but pains in my jaw, breathlessness, things like that and I kept being told that I was just obsessed and depressed, I was too young to have anything wrong with my heart, despite the fact I do have a strong family history.”

Sarah Miles suffered a heart attack when she was only 38 years old (BHF/PA)

She said: “No one (health workers) mentioned a connection (between diabetes and heart problems) until after I’d had a heart attack.

“I asked ‘why has this happened to me?’ and they said ‘well it could be because of the diabetes but we don’t really know’.

“They didn’t even take into account my family history and they basically kept telling me I was too young.”

Now Ms Miles suffers from heart failure.

“I have about 20% function left in my heart and I am being considered for transplant,” she added.

“There is no cure for heart failure, I am on an awful lot of medication every day but there is no cure.

“They can’t fix a broken heart, unfortunately, so the only cure would be a transplant.”

The British Heart Foundation said that patients with diabetes are two to four times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke.

It has warned that as numbers of diabetes cases are increasing, the number of people who suffer from these potentially deadly heart and circulatory problems is also likely to rise.

Ms Miles said that people with diabetes need to be aware of a link.

“Prevention is always better than cure, especially when there is no cure,” she said.

“So if there are things that people can change, whether it be even the smallest changes to lifestyle, then people really need to consider it because once your heart is damaged it really can’t be fixed.”