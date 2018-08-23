Strong winds and heavy rain have heralded an approaching typhoon in southern South Korea, cancelling flights and closing schools.

The weather agency said Typhoon Soulik is moving north at the speed of 2.5mph off the southern island of Jeju.

It added that the typhoon is expected to cause “very” strong winds and heavy rainfall in all of South Korea on Friday.

High wave hits a breakwater in Aki city, Kochi prefecture, western Japan (AP)

President Moon Jae-in has instructed officials to make special efforts to minimise damage expected from the typhoon.

Another typhoon called Cimarron is expected to cross western Japan on Thursday night. Japan’s weather agency has warned of gusts, high waves and heavy rain.

South Korean officials said the second typhoon is not likely to affect the Korean Peninsula.