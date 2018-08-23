Ugandan military prosecutors have withdrawn weapons charges against a jailed pop star and MP who opposes the president.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, was charged last week with illegal possession of firearms over his alleged role in an incident in which president Yoweri Museveni’s motorcade was pelted with stones.

Protests took place in Kampala last week over the detention (AP)

Mr Ssentamu was arrested with four other opposition MPs, three of whom face treason charges. A fifth MP has been taken to hospital with injures allegedly sustained during detention.

In recent days, Uganda’s government has faced pressure to free Mr Ssentamu, with dozens of global musicians including Chris Martin, Chrissie Hynde and Brian Eno speaking out against his alleged beating in detention.

The head of the military court has yet to rule on whether to free Mr Ssentamu.