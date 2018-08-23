Teenage star of The Crown TV series Finn Elliot has said getting his GCSE results is much scarier than being on television.

The 16-year-old, who starred as the young Prince Philip, fought back tears as he opened his GCSE results at Portsmouth Grammar School.

He gained two A*s, one A, three nines, three eights, and a seven.

He said: “I’m shaking, I really am, this is much scarier than being on TV, this is important for the rest of my life, even when I am doing drama, school has always been the priority.

Finn said it was a massive weight off his shoulders (Ben Mitchell/PA)

“I’m stoked with my results, this is a massive weight off my shoulders.”

Finn, who was born in Hong Kong and who lived in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, said that even when filming he made sure he focused on his schoolwork.

He said: “I was lucky in year 11 because I wasn’t involved in anything but when I am on set I have a tutor and the school is really supportive.”

Finn, from Chichester, West Sussex, said he would now go on to study A-levels including maths, politics and geography but said he wanted to carry on acting.

He said: “I really enjoy it and want to carry it on but I chose not to do drama at A-level because I want to keep it separate.

“I really do not know what I will do after, I will consider that after A-levels.”

His mother, Mini, said: “I feel extremely proud of him because he has worked so hard, he has fantastic results – much better than I ever did.

“He’s totally proved he can juggle acting and school, he actually keeps them separate and he really focused on his studies. He’s proved himself and I’m so proud, really proud.”