Teenagers around the country are celebrating – and in some cases mourning – after receiving their GCSE results.
Figures show pass rates rose after education officials oversaw the biggest shake-up of the exams for a generation.
Teenagers around the country are celebrating – and in some cases mourning – after receiving their GCSE results.
Figures show pass rates rose after education officials oversaw the biggest shake-up of the exams for a generation.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment