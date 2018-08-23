Teenagers around the country are celebrating – and in some cases mourning – after receiving their GCSE results.

Figures show pass rates rose after education officials oversaw the biggest shake-up of the exams for a generation.

Lily Meakin with her GCSE results with her father at Nottingham High School (Aaron Chown/PA)

Charlotte Cranfield, Katja Ruda and Amy Buck collect their results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

One in five entries scored at least an A grade – or a 7 under the new grading system (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sophie Sargent celebrates with her mother at Brighton College (Gareth Fuller/PA)

About two-thirds of entries were awarded a 4 or above (Aaron Chown/PA)

Finn Elliot, star of The Crown TV series, hugs his mother Mini at Portsmouth Grammar School (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Across the UK boys are closing the gap with girls at top grades (Aaron Chown/PA)

Joanna Milton, Amy Foster, Orlaith Kelly, Madeline Green and Alicia Lake collect their results at Mount School, York (Danny Lawson/PA)

Izzy Babawale receives her results at Nottingham High School (Aaron Chown/PA)

Stella Wade, Maisie Lock Orstavik and Livi Mullen celebrate at Brighton College (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Alex Clayton celebrates with his father, Olympic gold medallist Daley Thompson (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Students collect their results at Ark Globe Academy in south London (Yui Mok/PA)