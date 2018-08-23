Detectives fear that a mother missing for more than nine months may have come to harm.

Patricia Henry, 46, has not been seen by family or friends since November 13 last year.

The 46-year-old lived in Paisley, Renfrewshire, before relocating to Girvan in South Ayrshire in October.

Police investigating her disappearance are keen to trace a white van which may have been seen travelling between Glenburn in Paisley and Girvan, and in the area of Kirkwood Place in Girvan, on November 15 and 16.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is being urged to contact police.

Ms Henry has been reported missing before and her family believed she may have travelled abroad, so she was not reported missing until March.

Patricia Henry has been missing for more than nine months (Police Scotland/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow, of the major investigation team, said: “The last independent sighting of Patricia was Monday November 13, 2017.

“One line of enquiry that I now must consider is the possibility that Patricia may have come to some harm.

“It’s important that we keep an open mind to all lines of enquiry but the distinct lack of information about Patricia is concerning.

“However, we cannot rule anything out at this point and officers will continue to follow up enquiries about where Patricia has been.

“Since Patricia was reported missing, Police Scotland has been carrying out enquiries in both Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire, I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information that can help find out what has happened to Patricia to get in touch.”

Police have been speaking to local people in Girvan and Paisley this week in the the hope of jogging their memories as they investigate Ms Henry’s disappearance.

They have also travelled on trains between Paisley and Girvan, which is a route the missing woman often used.

In May, Ms Henry’s daughter Alannah McGrory, 18, appealed for anyone with information about her mother to contact police.

Patricia Henry’s cousin Jacqueline McCarthy (left), her daughter Alannah McGrory (centre) and DCI Alan Sommerville at an appeal in May (Paul Ward/PA)

She said: “My mum is known as Patty to some people and I’m worried about her. She has never been so long without getting in touch.

“If you have any idea where my mum could be or if you’ve seen her since she was last reported missing, please let the police know.

“Mum, if you see this please let me know you’re ok.”

Ms Henry is described as 5ft 10ins, slim and with shoulder-length hair which is usually tied back.

She has a tattoo of a red rose and green stem with a cloud in the background and the name “Patti” on her right arm and a tattoo of a dolphin on her hip.

She usually wears a denim jacket.

Anyone with any information that can help the investigation is urged to contact the incident room in Kilmarnock on 01563 505172.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.