It was a day of reckoning for the animals of London Zoo as they braved the scales for the annual weigh-in.

More than 19,000 had to be coaxed to stand still long enough so keepers could take their height and weight.

The exercise required more than a little bribery – especially those who thought it was all a big game.

Two squirrel monkeys had a wonderful time with the weighing bucket while the rest of the troupe looked on in fascination.

Squirrel monkeys mess around instead of getting on the scales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Elsewhere, a giraffe was persuaded to stretch out her neck for a tasty bit of lettuce.

Extra treats make a giraffe stretch to her full height (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The penguins didn’t seem fazed by the examination but were treated to a fish for good behaviour.

A Humboldt penguin puts two happy feet on the scales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Even the creepy crawlies weren’t exempt – this giant African snail couldn’t make a run for it when her turn came.

Slippery customer: a zoo keeper prepares to weigh a Giant African Land Snail (Dominic Lipinski/ PA)

The meerkats were also proper keepers’ pets, forming an orderly queue before striking their lookout pose – simples.

Standing still is all in a day’s work for a meerkat (Dominic Lipinski/PA)