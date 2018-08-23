The Brexiteers behind the Leave.EU campaign have joined the Conservative Party, it has been reported.

Multimillionaire Leave.EU founder Arron Banks and his spin doctor Andy Wigmore announced the move on social media.

The pair were instrumental in the referendum campaign and have revealed in an article for Banks’ Westmonster news website that the battle for Brexit “is now within the Conservative Party”.

Hello @Anna_Soubry & @NickyMorgan01 … play nicely we are family now! @TiceRichard makes three out of the four bad boys of Brexit now Conservative members… only @Nigel_Farage left .. https://t.co/4e15ibzzK9 — Arron Banks (@Arron_banks) August 23, 2018

Mr Banks said: “We believe that the battle for Brexit is now within the Conservative Party and the upcoming leadership election.

“Over 1.4m people follow Leave.EU online and we have urged them to join up and have their say.

“Most of our members are proper conservatives that believe in immigration control, family values, self reliance and prudent management of the economy.

“My Conservative Party membership lapsed in 2013 and I today joined the party.”

He later tweeted Tory Remainers Anna Soubry and Nicky Morgan saying: “Play nicely we are family now! Richard Tice makes three out of the four bad boys of Brexit now Conservative members…only Nigel Farage left.”

Mr Banks was asked on Twitter whether he would attend the upcoming Tory conference, to which he replied “why not?”.

Andy Wigmore, also speaking to Westmonster, said: “Like thousands of other Brexit supporters I’ve rejoined the Conservative Party to ensure that if there is a leadership contest then I can influence the type of leader the country and the Tory Party need.

“We need a Brexit leader, one who believes in Brexit and will deliver what 17.4 million people voted for.

“A strong Tory membership is essential to hold the leadership and MPs to account, if the party continues on its current path then we will not get the Brexit we voted for and will ultimately end up with a Corbyn Government – both are not an option.”

The Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.