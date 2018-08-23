US attorney general Jeff Sessions has hit back at Donald Trump following the president’s latest attack on him.

Mr Trump has lashed out repeatedly at Mr Sessions over his running of the Department of Justice (DOJ), and in his latest criticism he claimed Mr Sessions had “never taken control” of the unit.

Mr Sessions was the first senator to endorse the celebrity businessman but then excused himself from the special counsel investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In an interview aired on Thursday, Mr Trump said of Mr Sessions: “You know the only reason I gave him the job? Because I felt loyalty, he was an original supporter.”

He then went on to condemn Mr Sessions’s running of his department.

But hours later, the Attorney General hit back, insisting he “took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the president’s agenda”.

He also declared that while he is attorney general, “the actions” of the DOJ “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action”.