A British couple who died during a Thomas Cook holiday in Egypt have been named.

John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, died while staying in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The couple had been staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the coastal resort.

Mrs Cooper worked at the tour operator’s Burnley branch which was closed on Thursday.

The circumstances of their deaths have not been released officially. Investigations into what happened are continuing.

Ingo Burmester, chief of Thomas Cook UK, said: “We are deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our customers while on holiday in Hurghada in Egypt, one of whom was a loyal and long-serving member of our Thomas Cook family.

“Our focus is on fully supporting their loved ones. We are urgently investigating with the hotel and supporting the local authorities.”