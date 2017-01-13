Being a firefighter is not always about carrying people out of burning buildings, a Government minister has said, as he launched a new drive to improve the diversity of the service.

Nick Hurd urged prospective recruits to forget TV depictions, saying the role is becoming more about “engaging with communities” and fire prevention work as blazes have become less frequent.

The Home Office has drawn up a guide to help potential new recruits prepare for fitness tests, while a set of “mythbusters” will be published in an attempt to clear up common misunderstandings around the role.

The steps are part of the Government’s efforts to transform the diversity of fire and rescue services in England.

Workforce figures show that in March last year women made up 5.2% and ethnic minorities 3.9% of the total number of firefighters.

A fireman practises his technique at Nottingham Road Fire Station, Derby (Rui Vieira/PA)

In one service, 36% of female candidates left the recruitment process at the physical assessment day stage as they did not believe they would be fit enough despite engaging in regular exercise.

The new fitness guide sets out examples of the tests applicants need to pass, and exercises they can do at home or in the gym to help boost their chances, including swimming, running, press-ups, yoga and pilates.

Mr Hurd, the Policing and Fire Minister, said: “Forget what you see on TV, being a firefighter is not always about carrying people out of burning buildings.

“As fires have become less common, the role is becoming more about engaging with communities and doing work to prevent fires from happening in the first place.

“So if you care about your community and enjoy connecting with people, then give a taster day a go.

“I am always impressed by the bravery and dedication of firefighters.

“But it’s time for the workforce to fully reflect the public it serves.”

General view of equipment in a fire engine (Rui Vieira/AP)

The Home Office said the mythbusters planned for release later this year will challenge the idea that only men can do the job, making clear that women have worked as part of fire and rescue services for decades.

Ann Millington, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) workforce committee, said: “I am delighted to see this new campaign from the Home Office encouraging a more diverse fire service, which the NFCC has helped to develop.

“The fire service is accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, background and ethnicity; this new campaign will hopefully encourage more people to apply to become firefighters.”