A Burnley football fan was stabbed and four others injured during the side’s Europa League clash with Olympiakos in Greece.

Burnley said the fans, one of whom suffered a stab wound to the leg, were given medical treatment at the stadium.

Twenty-two Burnley supporters were detained following disorder at the match but were later released without charge.

Burnley’s Chris Wood falls in the penalty area after a foul by Olympiacos’ Mohamed Camara (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

More than 900 Clarets supporters attended the qualifying play-off first leg at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, which saw the visitors suffer a 3-1 defeat.

A statement from the club said: “The vast majority were once again impeccably behaved, with the coaching operation to transport supporters to the ground put in place by the club again a great success, as it was in the previous round in Istanbul.

“However, five of our supporters were unfortunately injured – including a person who received a stab wound to the leg – and received medical attention at the stadium.

“Those injured all travelled independently to the stadium, outside the organised travel operation.”

Burnley said they were working closely with Olympiakos and local police to investigate the incidents.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton lies on the pitch after conceding the second goal against Olympiacos (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

A club spokesman said: “A group of 22 supporters were detained by police ahead of the game for offences relating to drunkenness, in breach of Greek legislation.

“They were detained, rather than arrested, and released later on Thursday night without charge.”