A former public toilet with a sea view are set to go under the auctioneer’s hammer.

The ex-convenience in Fore Street in Newlyn, near Penzance in Cornwall, is offered freehold with a guide price of £15,000.

It is being sold by Cornwall Council and subject to planning permission, could be turned into a residential or commercial development.

The toilet is among 155 lots being sold by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson in Cornwall on September 13.

Katie Semmens, senior auction valuer, said: “We never get tired of saying this – there is no chain to worry about, particularly if you’re flush with cash.

“We anticipate keen interest, especially as the property is just a few paces from Newlyn’s fishing harbour, where, weather permitting, there are great views over Newlyn and Mounts Bay.

“Subject to planning consents, there is scope for residential or commercial development, incorporating perhaps upwards extension or total replacement.

“The harbour is partially visible from the property, which is another draw.”