US tabloid magazine the National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its relationship with Donald Trump leading up to the 2016 presidential election, according to sources.

The detail comes as several media outlets reported federal prosecutors have granted immunity to National Enquirer chief David Pecker, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect his long-time friend Mr Trump.

The president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty this week to campaign finance violations alleging he, Mr Trump and the tabloid were involved in buying the silence of a porn actress and a Playboy model who alleged affairs.

Several sources familiar with the Enquirer’s parent group, American Media Inc, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they signed non-disclosure agreements, said the safe was a great source of power for Mr Pecker, the company’s chief executive.

David Pecker has been given immunity from prosecution (Marion Curtis/AP)

The Trump records were stored alongside similar documents relating to other celebrities’ catch-and-kill deals, in which exclusive rights to stories were bought with no intention of publishing, to keep them out of the news.

By keeping celebrities’ embarrassing secrets, the company was able to ingratiate itself with them and ask for favours in return.

But after the Wall Street Journal initially published the first details of Playboy model Karen McDougal’s catch-and-kill deal shortly before the 2016 election, those assets became a liability.

Fearful that the documents might be used against AMI, Mr Pecker and the company’s chief content officer, Dylan Howard, removed them from the safe in the weeks before Mr Trump’s inauguration, according to one person directly familiar with the events.

It was unclear whether the documents were destroyed or simply moved to a location known to fewer people.

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty this week to campaign finance violations (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Mr Pecker’s immunity deal was first reported by Vanity Fair and the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources. Vanity Fair reported that Mr Howard was also granted immunity.

Court papers in the Cohen case say Mr Pecker “offered to help deal with negative stories about (Trump’s) relationships with women by, among other things, assisting the campaign in identifying such stories so they could be purchased and their publication avoided”.

Stormy Daniels was paid 130,000 dollars (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)

The Journal said Mr Pecker shared with prosecutors details about payments that Cohen says Mr Trump directed in the months before the election to buy the silence of McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels was paid 130,000 dollars (£100,000), and McDougal was paid 150,000 dollars (£115,000).

While Mr Trump denies the affairs, his account of his knowledge of the payments has shifted. In April, he denied he knew anything about the Daniels payment, but on Thursday he told Fox News he knew about payments “later on”.

In July, Cohen released an audio tape in which he and Mr Trump discussed plans to buy McDougal’s story from the Enquirer. Such a purchase was necessary, they suggested, to prevent the president from having to permanently rely on a tight relationship with the tabloid.