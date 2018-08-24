Police are hunting two men who tried to set fire to a petrol pump in a “completely bizarre” arson attempt.

Officers on Friday called for the public’s help in identifying the “reckless” pair who lit a small amount of fuel at the service station in Eastbourne, West Sussex.

The dropped the nozzle and fled from the Old Town Service Station at around 1am on August 9 and the flames were quickly quelled.

The two men police want to identify (PA/Sussex Police)

Sussex Police fear the men, described as white and in their late teens or early 20s, could strike again.

The force’s Zoe Ayres said: “This is a completely bizarre and extremely dangerous thing to do. They are incredibly lucky that their attempt only caused a small fire and that they weren’t engulfed in flames.

“We want to identify them before they try to repeat their reckless act.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.