An Orange walk has been cancelled after council chiefs ordered it to be re-routed to avoid a church where a priest was allegedly assaulted.

A Glasgow City Council committee was told by police on Thursday that “significant disorder” is likely if the march is allowed to pass St Alphonsus’ Church, where Canon Tom White was allegedly assaulted while speaking to parishioners outside as an Orange walk took place on July 7.

The council said organisers have now withdrawn their application for the procession on Saturday.

A march scheduled for the end of July in the area was called off in the wake of the incident, and council chiefs ordered the march on Saturday to be routed away from the church and to start earlier, at 10.30am rather than noon.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland said it is “deeply disappointed” by the decision to re-route the march, and claimed it shows a “significant and serious deterioration in multi-faith relationships in Glasgow”.

Glasgow creates its 1st religious no-go zone https://t.co/2XqkZ54tj9 — OrangeLodgeScotland (@OrangeLodgeScot) August 23, 2018

The council said it has now been informed the march will not go ahead.

A spokesman said on Friday: “Yesterday’s Public Processions Committee imposed a new route and start time on a march by Orange and Purple District 37, due to take place this Saturday.

“The organiser has now informed the council that it no longer intends to go ahead with the event and the procession has been withdrawn entirely.”

A man has appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with assault following the incident last month.

Bradley Wallace, 24, made no plea in relation to the charge and the case was continued for further examination.