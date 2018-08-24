Dublin Airport was awash with pilgrims on the final day of flights before the Pope comes to the city on Saturday morning.

The airport, which has seen a record number of 100,000 passengers every day this year, is now tasked with facilitating their VIP visitor and up to 1,200 journalists accredited for the Pontiff’s visit.

A spokesperson said although the airport is busy, they cannot definitively say it’s for the Pope’s visit.

There will be road closures & traffic restrictions in Dublin this weekend (Aug 25 & 26) due to the Pope’s visit. Passengers advised to plan their journey to/from @DublinAirport accordingly. M50 & Port Tunnel will be open. Details here https://t.co/2nOe58re6k #PopeinIreland pic.twitter.com/iWEF1Ptngd — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 23, 2018

They said: “Two distinctively things from the Pope’s visit from his last trip to Ireland was there are now very specific operations in place in terms of security.

“There can’t be a welcoming party like there was in 1979, it just couldn’t happen today with our security measures.

“As the Pope is coming in and out of Dublin, we have a huge amount of planning – working with stakeholders, working with state agencies, and a wide range of other people.

“We’re also facilitating all the media that will be here this week, while looking after the other 100,000 passengers on those days.

“We need to make sure the operation works for everyone including customers, not just our VIP guests.”

On the ground, some of the 100,000 passengers were more prepared than others for the weekend.

Robert Slipek, who travelled from Poland for the Pontiff’s visit, had his hostel booked for months.

He said: “I’m attending the World Meeting of Families and both masses, family is very important.

“I’ve never been to Ireland before, but I’d always wanted to see Dublin and I would like to see the Pope when I’m here.”

Another group who had landed in Dublin on Friday was a stag party from Manchester, who had no idea they’d booked to visit the same weekend as Pope Francis.

They said: “We had no idea he was coming when we booked the flights months ago, we just wanted to have a few drinks.

“I haven’t been to Dublin since the eighties, it’s a completely different city now – it’s so busy, there’s so many people here.

“We’ve decided if he comes around town tomorrow in the Popemobile, we’ll go round and see him and give him a wave, try and get a blessing.”

Dublin Airport has said that the Pope’s arrival will not impact on flight operations, as the Pontiff’s plane arrives to a private terminal.

However, the airport continues to advise people to plan ahead for the journey to and from airport, as traffic diversions in the city and Fingal areas, and road closures could affect your airport arrival time.