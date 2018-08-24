President Donald Trump says he has directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a planned trip to North Korea, claiming that there is insufficient progress on denuclearisation.

President Trump put some blame on Beijing, saying he does not believe China is helping “because of our much tougher trading stance”.

The surprise announcement appeared to mark a concession by the president to domestic and international concerns that his prior claims of world-altering progress on the peninsula had been strikingly premature.

…Secretary Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved. In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

“I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” president Trump tweeted, barely two months after his June meeting with the North’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

President Trump’s comment followed a report issued on Monday by the International Atomic Energy Agency outlining “grave concern” about the North’s nuclear programme.

It came a day after Mr Pompeo appointed Stephen Biegun, a senior executive with Ford, to be his special envoy for North Korea and said he and Mr Biegun would visit next week.

Excited to announce that Steve Biegun is joining our team as the Special Representative for #NorthKorea. He'll lead our efforts to achieve @POTUS' goal of final, fully-verified denuclearization of DPRK, as agreed to by Chairman Kim. pic.twitter.com/rUNCsiyscU — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 23, 2018

The State Department never confirmed details of the trip, but it had been expected that Mr Pompeo would be in Pyongyang for at least several hours on Monday, according to several diplomatic sources.

White House officials did not immediately comment on what prompted President Trump to call off Mr Pompeo’s trip. The State Department had no immediate comment on the matter and referred questions to the White House.

President Trump laid unspecified blame on China, North Korea’s leading trade partner, which is widely believed to hold the greatest sway over Mr Kim’s government.

The US and China have been locked in a trade dispute for months, with each side ratcheting up tariffs on imports from the other country in what may be the opening salvos of a trade war.

President Trump tweeted that “Pompeo looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future, most likely after our Trading relationship with China is resolved.” He added: “In the meantime I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!”