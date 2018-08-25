Thousands of people were on the streets of Dublin as Pope Francis cruised by in his Popemobile.

Pope Francis waves to the waiting crowds on College Green, Dublin, from his Popemobile (Joe Giddens/PA)

People lined the route of the Popemobile throughout the city (Brian Lawless/PA)

Two boys manage to get an elevated vantage point to catch a glimpse of the Pope (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Popemobile itself features a comfortable chair, though Francis opted to remain standing as he passed the crowds (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pope delighted the waiting faithful with a wave (Joe Giddens/PA)

Pauline Gallagher, right, with her daughters Amelia and Alana after seeing the Pope on College Green (Joe Giddens/PA)

Pope Francis kissed Candice Hartigan’s 11-month-old daughter Bella Rose (Yui Mok/PA)

Bride-to-be Carys Roderick was dressed as a chicken for her hen do in Dublin, which unexpectedly coincided with the Pope’s visit (Joe Giddens/PA)

At Croke Park Stadium, it was expected to be a little tougher to get a good glimpse of Francis (Aaron Chown/PA)

Members of the church take their seats for the Croke Park event (Aaron Chown/PA)