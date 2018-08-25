Thousands of people were on the streets of Dublin as Pope Francis cruised by in his Popemobile.

Pope Francis in DublinPope Francis waves to the waiting crowds on College Green, Dublin, from his Popemobile (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pope Francis visitPeople lined the route of the Popemobile throughout the city (Brian Lawless/PA)
Pope Francis visitTwo boys manage to get an elevated vantage point to catch a glimpse of the Pope (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pope Francis visitThe Popemobile itself features a comfortable chair, though Francis opted to remain standing as he passed the crowds (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pope Francis visitPope delighted the waiting faithful with a wave (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pope Francis visitPauline Gallagher, right, with her daughters Amelia and Alana after seeing the Pope on College Green (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pope Francis visitPope Francis kissed Candice Hartigan’s 11-month-old daughter Bella Rose (Yui Mok/PA)
Pope Francis visitBride-to-be Carys Roderick was dressed as a chicken for her hen do in Dublin, which unexpectedly coincided with the Pope’s visit (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pope Francis visitAt Croke Park Stadium, it was expected to be a little tougher to get a good glimpse of Francis (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pope Francis visitMembers of the church take their seats for the Croke Park event (Aaron Chown/PA)