A variety of news makes the front pages on Sunday – from a health “scandal” to the latest on Brexit.

The Mail on Sunday leads on an investigation into so-called “ghost patients”, reporting that 3.6 million patients who do not exist are registered with GPs’ surgeries.

Calling the results a “scandal”, the paper says the number has risen at a rate of almost 6,000 a week.

'Scandal of 3.6 million NHS ghost patients' / Read the 11pm edition of Mail Plus now #tomorrowspaperstoday #tomorrowsfrontpages pic.twitter.com/YpI9kCUktn — MailPlus (@MailPlus_) August 25, 2018

Brexit makes the front of The Observer, which carries a warning from the former president of the European council Herman Van Rompuy that a no-deal Brexit would risk the break up of the United Kingdom.

He told the paper that such an outcome would end up creating new pressures over Scottish independence.

The Independent says Michael Heseltine has cast doubt over the Prime Minister’s ability to secure a Brexit deal that can pass the Commons, and has thrown his support behind the paper’s campaign for a referendum on the final deal.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Theresa May has ordered officials to start work on a British satellite navigation system to rival the EU’s Galileo after Brussels threatened to block the UK from its project.

An image of Pope Francis also features on the front of the paper as he arrived in Ireland for a two-day visit.

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph: 'May orders space race with EU after Brexit' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AbCoTbR0V2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 25, 2018

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times says one in three “bobbies on the beat” has been axed in three years as violent crime increased.

Tomorrow's front page: Bobbies on beat slashed by a third #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/IzAB5yDp6E — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 25, 2018

The Sunday People reports that Novichok victim Charlie Rowley is back in hospital with suspected meningitis, and the Sunday Express says thousands of people are set for windfalls on learning PPI compensation can be claimed on behalf of dead relatives.

Tomorrow's front page: Novichok victim is fighting for life again#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/AESAWw6Qkk pic.twitter.com/NcEHrDGWwA — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) August 25, 2018

SUNDAY EXPRESS: PPI payments from beyond the grave #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/vnI5VC95X8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 25, 2018

Elsewhere, the Sunday Mirror carries an interview with Stormy Daniels.