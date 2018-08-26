A blanket of rain is poised to sweep across Britain before warmer temperatures and spells of sunshine roll in for Bank Holiday Monday.

Parts of the UK could see almost two inches of rain (50 millimetres) and gusts of wind up to 45mph, the Met Office said.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts said Sunday morning will be wet and windy as the weather system advances from the west and rolls across the UK into the afternoon.

“It will be a good few hours of fairly persistent and at times heavy rain, with quite a strong and gusty south, southwesterly wind accompanying that as well,” she told the Press Association.

“Around exposed western coasts we could see gusts around 40-45mph, in-land we are probably looking at the odd gust of 30-35mph.”

Ms Roberts said there could be up to 40 to 50 millimetres of rainfall over the hills of Wales, with up to 15 to 20 millimetres expected in some eastern parts of the UK.

It's a dry start for the #nottinghillcarnival2018 today, but turning wet and windy later this morning 🌧️🌬️ Let's hope the weather doesn't dampen the spirits pic.twitter.com/W6qIn24cYl — Met Office (@metoffice) August 26, 2018

“We are not really expecting any significant impacts, we don’t have any warnings out for it. The rivers should be able to cope with those rainfall amounts,” she added.

“Obviously it has been fairly dry for the last few months, so rivers and catchments aren’t particularly full at the moment.”

With the mercury set to struggle to get into low double figures in some parts of Scotland, Ms Roberts said it could reach 20C in the south west of England later on Sunday.

She said Monday is “looking like a much better day” in comparison, with temperatures expected to reach the high teens and low twenties for many.

“Certainly the feel of things will be much better, it will certainly feel warmer,” Ms Roberts added.

“There will be a fair amount of cloud around but with bright spells as well. A few showers possible, but a good deal of dry and fine weather for many.”