Thousands of pilgrims have braved the rain to see Pope Francis at a shrine revered by Irish Catholics and then later a Mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park.
The engagement at the holy shrine of Knock, in Co Mayo, saw the pontiff call for reconciliation in Ireland.
He then attended an outdoor Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, for which half a million people had tickets although the weather appeared to have deterred many from attending.
